Declare your stand on restructuring now, PDP charges Buhari, APC leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to explain their reason to jettison their promised administrative restructuring of the nation.

This is even as the main opposition party challenged APC leaders to respond to their members in the Senate who, through their spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, “have declared that restructuring, as promised by APC, is only a ‘slogan,’ as well as the revelation that neither the APC nor its leaders had submitted any memorandum for the promised restructuring and devolution of power upon which they rode to power in 2015.”

In a statement signed by spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan at the weekend, the PDP called out APC leaders including its caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Governor Kayode Fayemi Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed among others, to speak up on the subject matter of restructuring against the backdrop of continuous demand for it by Nigerians.

“Our party holds that the inaction of the APC in the face of the dismissive declaration by the Buhari Presidency that Nigerians, who they had promised restructuring, should now channel their demands to the National Assembly, only goes to further validate the assertions among Nigerians that the APC is a deceptive power-grabbing platform, which is not interested in governance or fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

“It is very disappointing that almost six years after riding to power on the promise of restructuring, the Buhari Presidency has made no concrete effort towards forwarding an executive bill to the National Assembly on the matter, only to now ask Nigerians to carry their burden to the legislative houses.

“Our party asserts that besides President Buhari, other bigger culprits of the failure on restructuring are the silent leaders of the APC who, despite promising restructuring, are clandestinely supportive of its huge betrayal.

“The APC must therefore take responsibility for on-going challenges to our national unity, having failed to fulfill the promises they made on restructuring such as devolution of power and true federalism.

“We are already aware of plots by certain APC leaders to recourse to condemning President Buhari as being singularly responsible for the failures of his administration and use such a narrative to beguile Nigerians again with another round of fake promises on restructuring.

“The PDP challenges the APC to counter our position by speaking out and urging President Buhari to immediately formulate an executive bill as well as taking steps, as a party, for a private member bill on the promised restructuring, as contained in its manifesto.

“In any case, the APC cannot beguile Nigerians again with their planned disowning of President Buhari in 2023 as the people are already aware of its plots.

“President Buhari, the APC, and its leaders must collectively take responsibility for the failures of their administration and allow our nation her desired new lease of life by exiting our political firmament come 2023,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: