Darling Nigeria ‘Style Like a Star’ rewards creativity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigeria’s top hair extension brand, Darling, is delighted to announce the winners of its “Style like a Star” campaign. The campaign, which ran at the end of last month, challenged consumers to create 60 seconds video clips on Instagram with the brand’s products using ten pre-selected Darling influencer’s hairstyles as a guide.

This is for a chance to win exciting prizes including cash, shopping vouchers, spa treatments and other treats.

Aside from engaging with its thousands of followers on Instagram, the campaign was also a way to showcase customers’ creativity and of course, reward them.

Speaking about the campaign and its outcome, Ayodele Otujinrin, Marketing Lead, West Africa, Godrej said, “The aim of the campaign was to celebrate the creativity of our amazing customers and also appreciate them, but we thought it’d be more engaging to do something that was fun and exciting, hence the #StyleLikeAStar campaign.

Also read:

We’re extremely pleased with the uptake as we got a record number of creative videos shared by consumers. We’ll continue to push and ensure that we bring more products that meet our customers’ needs and expectations so that they can continue to express their style however they choose”, she concluded.

The winner of the campaign went home with N100, 000 in cash, an N50,000 voucher valid for six months on the Godrej e-commerce store, and star treatment for two with Darling extensions from a partner stylist. The first runner up received N50,000 in cash and an N25,000 voucher valid for six months on the Godrej e-commerce store.

The second runner up was also not left out as she received N25,000 in cash and a customized gift box.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: