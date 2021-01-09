Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Zimbabwe extends alcohol ban to supermarkets

On 8:11 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Zimbabwe extends alcohol ban to supermarkets
Alcohol

Supermarkets in Zimbabwe are no longer permitted to sell alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown as authorities step up measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Under the lockdown regulations, announced last Saturday, bottle stores and bars were banned from operating during the 30-day lockdown which began on Jan. 5.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, was quoted by state-run Chronicle newspaper on Saturday as saying supermarkets are not allowed to sell alcohol.

Ziyambi added that only hotels can sell alcohol to their residents.

“If there’s a bottle store in a supermarket it’s supposed to be closed,’’ said Ziyambi.

READ ALSO: WHO says 42 countries already roll out COVID-19 vaccines

“Bottle stores and bars are potentially hazardous places for the spread of COVID-19.

“Generally, alcohol leads to non-compliance.

“Our aim is to ensure that people comply and stay at home and we arrest new infections.’’

Other measures adopted to curtail the spread of the virus include a ban on all gatherings such as wedding ceremonies or religious services, with the exception of funerals, which are limited to 30 people.

Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and banks can remain open during the lockdown.

Zimbabwe is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with health officials warning that the country’s health systems may be overwhelmed by infections.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 19,660 positive cases and 468 deaths.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!