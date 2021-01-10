Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19 safety protocols: Lagos ‘ll continue to prosecute violators, Commissioner warns

On 3:29 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

We'll enforce COVID-19 regulation on transporters, commuters— VIS Lagos Director

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

 

The Lagos State Government has warned that law enforcement agents would continue to arrest and prosecute residents who violate COVID-19 guidelines and directives issued to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

 

The warning came following the arrest of some youths partying at a Lounge located at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, in the early hours of Saturday, January 9, 2021 by the combined enforcement team of the State Police Command and the Lagos State Safety Commission arrested

READ ALSO3 die as mob attack Customs checkpoint, operational base in Kwara

The team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, arrived at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, about 1a.m and found scores of people clubbing – in contravention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the closure of clubhouses. The culprits also violated the 12a.m to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

According to the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, “All those arrested will be prosecuted. The enforcement will continue across the state to stop the virus, which continues to kill.

 

Omotoso therefore, urged residents to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

He stressed, “The second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.

 

“COVID-19 is real. The second wave is deadlier and spreads faster. People should observe the practices of physical distancing; wearing of face masks; regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers always.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!