COVID-19: Police raid night clubs, arrest 71 for violating protocols in Lagos

…Impounds 13 vehicles

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State police command have arrested seventy-one persons for violating Covid-19 protocol at Lekki and Surulere areas of the state respectively.

The suspects were arrested during the raiding of Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, area of Lagos.

Prior to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had instructed the Taskforce, DPOs, and other operational units in the command to go after the recalcitrant and deviant individuals who might want to violate the orders and bring them to book.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos state police command SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the clubs raided the Taskforce included Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos State.

According to him, “the Taskforce impounded eleven (11) vehicles for violating the 12 midnight to 4 am curfew and two (2) vehicles for driving against the traffic(one way) on the same date”.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered for the immediate trial of the suspects and necessary sanctions for the owners of the impounded vehicles.

Odumosu further directed that officers and men of the command must intensify efforts on total compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols as rolled out by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government.

Vanguard News Nigeria

