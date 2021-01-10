Corpse of missing Rivers varsity student found in mortuary

Kindly Share This Story:

…after visiting pastor-lover

Rivers State Police Command has opened investigation following the discovery of the corpse of 20-year-old Beauty Nwigbaranee, a final year student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University, in a mortuary.

The said lady had allegedly visited a Port Harcourt based clergyman who is believed to be her lover, on the 25th of December, and never returned home.

The cleric, who was arrested by the operatives of Garrison of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, was later handed over to Rivers State Police Command.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said police have commenced investigation into the matter.

However, the counsel for the family of the missing lady, Gobari Deebom, told Sunday Vanguard that the corpse of the lady found in a mortuary in Ahoada Area of Rivers State, on Wednesday.

He said the family got hint that the corpse was deposited at a mortuary in Ahoada on the 26th of December by an undisclosed person.

Deebom said the family visited the mortuary and identified the corpse as that of their daughter, but wondered why the family was not alerted till ten days after.

The counsel regretted that the corpse had no bruises to link the death to be as a result of ghastly motor accident.

He expressed regret that the police granted bail to the suspect in the case when they had not concluded investigation into the matter.

Deebom therefore urged the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the matter and ensure that justice is done.

Vanguard News Nigeria

