Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos near 48,000

Kindly Share This Story:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos State have increased to 47,871, as the state recorded 408 new infections on January 28.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Saturday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 status for Jan. 28.

Abayomi said that 2,186 tests were conducted on the reported day, bringing to 293,404, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic.

According to him, 3,387 COVID-19 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of COVID-19 recovery in communities is 34,092, while the number cases currently under isolation stood at 233, and active cases under home-based care are 9,856,’’ he said.

He said that three new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded on Jan. 28, increasing the number of fatalities from the virus to 301.

The commissioner said that the bed occupancy in the state’s public and private COVID-19 care centres declined to 66 per cent from 75 per cent from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28.

He added that COVID-19 testing capacity continued to increase with daily testing ranging between 2,500 to 3,000.

Abayomi said that the volume of samples tested by private labs stood at 51 per cent.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: