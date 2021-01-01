Kindly Share This Story:

*Salutes physicians across the world

By Chioma Obinna

The President, Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has called for sustained adherence to Infection Prevention and Control Measures in the New Year.

Enabulele, in his new year message to welcome all physicians in the commonwealth of nations and the world at large, maintained that efforts must be stepped up to stamp out COVID-19 in the new year.

According to him, there is a need for people to adhere to infection control measures, including hand and respiratory hygiene, as well as the use of face masks in public.

Enabulele further renewed the CMA call on governments to give greater priority to the welfare and protection of physicians and other healthcare workers, as they lead the fight against COVID-19.

He said: “Though the challenges remain daunting, the CMA is very convinced that through our greater resolve laced with greater global solidarity, and with God on our side, these challenges can surely be overcome.

“As we rejoice over our successful cross over from a phenomenally challenging year (2020) coloured by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Commonwealth Medical Association heartily welcomes all physicians, healthcare workers, and citizens of the Commonwealth of Nations to a new year (2021) of hope and great expectations.

“While the CMA remains proud of the professional commitment, sacrifices and attainments of physicians and other healthcare workers in the out-gone year (despite challenging working conditions), the Association deeply regrets that some of our colleagues and citizens were unable to cross with us to the New Year.

“Our hearts and prayers remain with them, their families and loved ones.

“The CMA is thankful for the support and contributions received from everyone in the out-gone year, including NMAs in the Commonwealth of Nations, the World Medical Association, other professional bodies and organisations, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Patricia Scotland, and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, among others.

“ We wish everyone a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling new year,” Osahon Enabulele added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

