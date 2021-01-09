Kindly Share This Story:

The Management of Kresta Laurel Ltd has urged the media to stop linking the company to the unfortunate incident at Cocoa House, Ibadan, where an elevator crash killed one and injured three others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that one person was reportedly killed and three others injured on Wednesday, while four technicians of the contractor handling the faulty elevator at Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State were refurbishing it.

A statement issued on Friday by the Managing Director of Kresta Laurel Ltd., Dideolu Falobi, said the company was constrained to clarify the linking of the company’s name to the incident on social media.

“Our attention has been drawn to information trending on social media in respect of the unfortunate incident in one of the old and non-functioning elevators at the Cocoa House, Ibadan which happened on Jan. 6.

“While we sympathise with the management of Cocoa House, family, and friends of the victims of the incident, we are constrained by the linking of our name to the incident and to clarify as follows:

“Four elevators were installed in Cocoa House, Ibadan about 30 years ago.

” Kresta Laurel ltd replaced two of the elevators about 10 years ago and both elevators are working and are in good condition.

“The management of Cocoa House decided to replace one of the remaining two elevators and the contract for the replacement was awarded to another contractor, not Kresta Laurel ltd.

“The accident happened while the elevator was being dismantled in readiness for the installation of a new one by the new contractor.

“For emphasis, we reiterate that neither Kresta Laurel ltd. nor any of its staff or agents were involved in this incident,” he said.

