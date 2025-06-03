Man falls from 26-storey Cocoa House in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

A man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, has reportedly fallen from one of the upper floors of the 26-storey Cocoa House building in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, causing alarm within the local business community.

Eyewitness accounts described the shocking moment as everyone initially mistook the falling figure for a large bird.

“When it landed, I realised it was a human being. I was so stunned that I couldn’t even record the moment on my phone,” one eyewitness said.

Another witness recounted the harrowing scene: “The victim first struck a roof near the security post before hitting the ground. It was a terrifying sight.”

As of now, the details surrounding the tragic incident remain unclear, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Head of Branding and Communication, Mr. Victor Ayetoro, of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, the management firm of Cocoa House, confirmed the incident.

Ayetoro noted that the individual was promptly attended to by the emergency response team and transported to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, for urgent medical care.

The company expressed deep concern regarding the incident and assured the public of its full cooperation with authorities as they investigate the circumstances leading to the fall.