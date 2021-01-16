Coalition in S-South tasks Bauchi Governor ‘Bala’  to contest 2023 presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Transparency and Good Governance in the South-South Geopolitical zone has called on the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, to run for the 2023 presidency.

The body which made the call in Port Harcourt yesterday said Bala has all the qualities to lead the country and turn around her fortunes.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the weekend, the coalition’s South-South Cordinator, Chief Henry Nabena, recalling that in 2010 Bala put party politics aside for the country’s interest and moved the “Doctrine of Necessity” Motion on the floor of the Senate which gave way for the then Vice-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to emerge acting President.

Nabena, who spoke during a meeting of the coalition noted that Bala took the important step despite belonging to the then opposition party, the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP,

Nabena stated the country is in a desperate need of competent, transparent, detribalised and resourceful leader with democratic credentials to move the nation forward.

He said: “Bala’s doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the nation was seen in his outstanding and impeccable performance as the FCT Minister for six consecutive years, which is yet to be surpassed till date years after he left office.

“Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is a detribalized Nigerian devoid of nepotism and has been able to build bridges of friendship and unity across the country over the years.

“His appointments as FCT Minister reflected his detribalization with people from every parts of the country given the opportunity to serve their Fatherland. As a governor today, he still does this.

“We are of the strong view that age is on his side and he is a politician without extra baggage, competent transparent and immensely resourceful. He equally possesses the political sagacity and will to not only confront but also successfully tackle the problems bedevilling the country today.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

