Cleric seeks God’s intervention as COVID-19 rages on

Kindly Share This Story:

A Kaduna-based Pastor, Yohana Buru, has called on religious leaders and traditional rulers to intensify prayers for God’s intervention to end the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Buru, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Fellowship Ministry, Sabon Tasha-Kaduna, made the call in an interview with Newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

The clergyman noted that prayer was the only solution to the problems bedevilling the country such as banditry, kidnapping, insurgency among others.

Also read:

He said that as the world battles to contain COVID-19, all religious leaders and traditional rulers, especially in Africa, should embark on ceaseless prayers for God to save the universe from the rampaging pandemic.

The pastor also urged citizens to abide by the NCDC’s directive of maintaining physical distancing, use of facemasks and hand sanitisers to check the spread of the virus.

According to him, the increasing rate of infection and the death toll from the virus is becoming worrisome.

“Prayers and fasting appear to be the most powerful tools in seeking God’s intervention to control every natural and artificial disaster created to disturb peace and stability in the world,” he added.

The cleric further appealed to Africans to always eat healthy food, and to be fully committed to prayers,

Buru appealed to religious leaders to enforce physical distancing in their places of worship.

He pointed out the need for the public to always keep their environment clean and also to teach children on regular hand washing and the use of facemask.

“African environment is facing many ecological challenges, which if care is not taking, could trigger the spread of the pandemic,” Buru said.

The cleric prayed for the speedy recovery of those infected with a virus, health workers and volunteers caregivers.

He also prayed for the restoration of peace in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: