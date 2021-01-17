Buratai commends Air Task Force for decisive roles in foiling Boko Haram invasion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the ambush by troops of Operation Tura Takaibango against Boko Haram terrorists when they foiled attempted attack on troops’ location at the outskirts of Marte, in Borno State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the Nigerian Airforce whose fighter aircraft made the difference during the encounter.

A statement by Brigadier General Sagir Musa, Director, Army Public Relations disclosed that “During the encounter, the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole played a decisive/commendable role in the destruction of 7 terrorists’ gun trucks and decimation of unconfirmed number of the insurgents”.

The statement was titled, “Chief of Army Staff Commends Air Task Force, Operation Lafiya Dole for Playing Decisive Roles in a Battle with Terrorists in Marte Axis”

It said, “The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai, hereby appreciates and commends the troops, especially the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole for their heroic and patriotic actions which resulted in the successes recorded.

READ ALSO:

“He urged them to maintain the momentum and expedite actions to ensure speedy final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Nigeria.”

Recall that a planned terrorist’s attack on military location by scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who stormed Marte in Borno state from several angles, was successfully foiled by troops supported by Air Task Force who destroyed 7 gun trucks and killed several of the terrorists.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko had said in a statement that “Troops of Operation Tura Takaibango in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole effectively destroyed 7 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks.

“They also decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists when they attempted to attack their (troops) location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The gallant troops, based on reliable information about the attack, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically withdrew to, and awaited the arrival of the terrorists before they opened fire which led to fierce battle that resulted in the successes recorded”.

“The troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: