Buhari rejigs NPA Board, reappoints Bala Usman, former Board chair

By Godwin Oritse

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, reconstituted the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA. The President also approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for an additional five-year tenure.

In a statement announcing the development, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that the reconstituted Board of the NPA will be led by Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye as Chairman.

Adesoye was the Chairman of the Board from 2015 till last year when he was replaced by Akinwunmi Ricketts.

Ricketts, from the South-South geopolitical zone of the country, now becomes an ordinary member of the Board alongside Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu, South-East zone, Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa, North-East zone, Mustapha Amin Dutse North-West zone, and Abdulwahab Adesina, North-Central zone.

