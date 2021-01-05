Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Unpaid Salary: Magistrate collapses during protest in Calabar

On 1:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Unpaid Salary: Magistrate collapses during  protest in Calabar
By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

One of the 30 Magistrates protesting the non-payment of their 24 months salary on Tuesday collapsed in front of the Governor’s office, Calabar.

Vanguard gathered that the Magistrate, Richard Edet was later revived by his colleagues who administered him with milk, Soft drink and water Also, the Magistrates numbering over 20 came in their full regalia and were among the 30 Persons freshly employed by the Cross River State Government two years ago.

ALSO READ: FCT trains 2000 on pest control, begins dry season farming campaign

Recall that the protest which began on Monday by, Her Worship, Safiya Iyeh Ashipu, Chief Magistrate Court in Odukpani as a” lone man protest ” culminated into a full-fledged protest in front of the Governor’s office, Calabar.

The Magistrates who were demanding their two years salaries came out dressed in their full regalia because they were already insinuations that they were not who they claimed to be.

ALSO READ: U.S. broke all possible rules of world politics, no new global war – Russia

According to them, they were demanding their two years salary as they have not received a dime since their employment into the state Civil service by the Ayade led administration.

They say said 30 of them were employed from private practice while 15 others were drawn from the ministry of Justice totalling 45.

Vanguard learned that even the 15 who were appointed Magistrates this received salary as Staff of the ministry and not Magistrates.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!