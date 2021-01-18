Breaking: I give you 7 days to vacate Ondo Forest Reserves, Akeredolu tells herdsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

With the high rate of insecurity in the state, the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, Monday ordered herdsmen to vacate the state’s Forest Reserves within seven days.

Akeredolu gave the order in a series of tweets, prohibiting the movement of cattle’s within the city and highways.

His words: “These unfortunate incidents are traceable to the activities of some bad elements masquerading as herdsmen.

“These felons have turned our forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating for ransom and carrying out other criminal activities.

“As the Chief Law and Security Officer of the State, it is my constitutional obligation to do everything lawful to protect the lives and property of all residents of the State. In light of the foregoing, the following orders are hereby issued:

“1. All Forest Reserves in the State are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January, 2021.

“2. Night-grazing is banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night.

“3. Movement of cattle within cities and highways is prohibited.

“4. Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed.

“Our resolution to guarantee safety of lives and property within the State shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.

“In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

