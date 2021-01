Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fallen fuel tanker spilling content on the road along Alapere Ogudu area of the state. Standstill traffic situation presently.

The incident occurred a about 1.30 pm.

Residents were seen scooping spilt fuel as Road has been cordoned off, shut to traffic.

Motorists inward Lagos Ibadan Expressway advised to avoid the area

A recovery operation is ongoing.

Details later…

