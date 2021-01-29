Boundary demarcation: Emir pledges emirate’s support for exercise in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Karaye Emirate Council has pledged its commitment to the successful conduct of the boundary demarcation exercise embarked by the Federal Government in some parts of the State ahead of a National headcount.

A statement issued to newsmen, on Thursday, in Kano, by the local government’s information Officer, Malam Haruna Gunduwawa, said the Emir of Karaye, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, made the pledge when he received the state’s Resident Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC), who was on an advocacy visit to his palace.

He said the Emir reaffirmed that the Council would accord the exercise utmost importance, in view of its impact on socio-economic and political development, stressing that he would also consult the five local government areas, under his domain, to ensure a successful and hitch-free exercise.

The State Resident Commissioner of the NPC, Dr Isma’ila Lawan-Suleiman, who was represented by Ismaila Alhassan, the NPC state Director, described the area demarcation exercise as the bedrock of the population count.

He pointed out that the NPC had so far undertaken demarcation work across 16 out of the 44 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the commission was now targeting six more local governments, Gwarzo, Rogo, Shanono, Kabo, Tofa and Karaye, with Karaye designated as the centre for the collation of Data for onward transmission to Abuja.

He stressed the need for the Emir’s intervention towards the establishment of the high-powered population count committee, which would comprise Traditional Institutions, and well-meaning individuals, as was the case during the 2006 national headcount.

According to him, such a committee in 2006 had tremendously assisted in yielding positive outcomes for the exercise, saying that the establishment of such a committee will undoubtedly accord success to the latest exercise.

“Lack of proper enlightenment, as well as inadequate accommodation, and other logistics for the ad hoc staff, are major constraints experienced during the previous exercise, hoping that these would not be repeated”, the commissioner added.

