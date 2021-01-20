Beat FM Lagos to air Audiomack’s Top 10 Countdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Music streaming platform, Audiomack has teamed up with leading radio station, The Beat 99.9FM Lagos to broadcast “Audiomack Top 10 Countdown” which features the top 10 Nigerian songs picked off the Audiomack charts.

The music programme, which premiered on 14th January 2021 and scheduled to air weekly, was designed to provide a wider audience with an incredible drivetime musical experience. In addition, each episode of the show will be placed as a podcast on the Audiomack app, making it available to millions of users across the continent and expanding the digital reach of the innovative storytelling content that’s being produced by the station.

Speaking about the partnership, Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships of Audiomack Africa highlighted the company’s commitment to building stronger relationships with Nigerians by providing easy access to music. She said, “Our mission is to move music forward and we are grateful for the opportunity to leverage a platform like The Beat 99.9FM Lagos to give the wider Nigerian audience a feel of the thrilling musical experience offered on the Audiomack app.”

Also commenting, Deji Awokoya, General Manager of The Beat 99.9FM Lagos said, “We are glad to combine efforts with Audiomack to strengthen our digital presence and provide our listeners with an all-new exciting experience which is a perfect blend of entertaining music and engaging content. At The Beat 99.9FM Lagos, we continuously make efforts towards providing clutter-breaking content for our listeners and the Top 10 Countdown by Audiomack is a testament to this.”

With a presence in all African countries, Audiomack aims to democratize music streaming by providing accessibility for all.

