Bandits invade Kaduna village, kill 2 locals

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Armed bandits have attacked Garu village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Wednesday, killing two locals, Aliyu Daiyabu and Safiyanu Muhammad.

However, troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike have continued fighting patrols in Gwagwada general area of Chikun local government area which connects with the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

An operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops conducted clearance patrols to Napayako and Dajin Wuya, during which several bandit camps were destroyed.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said the patrol followed an earlier attack by bandits on hunters in the forest, when two hunters were left with gunshot wounds.

During the clearance operation, the troops mobilized to the location with some hunters who escaped the prior attack. While the camps were dislodged, one of the wounded hunters, Yohanna Yakubu, was found. The other hunter, Isuwa Tanko, was eventually confirmed dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the feedback with gratitude, praising the morale and resilience of the troops.

The Governor sent his condolences to the families of the two killed in Igabi local government area, and of the hunter found dead in Chikun local government area, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured hunter a quick recovery.

