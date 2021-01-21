Autocheck  unveils internet solution to drive automobile sales

…Partners AMDON to check quackery

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Automotive technology company, Autocheck Africa has unveiled online marketing finance platform to enhance business in the automobile industry.

Autocheck through its technology solution would be working with AMDON to create a more sustainable and structured marketplace for cars in Nigeria.

The cooperation is geared at delivering a digitized and enabling platform for vehicles dealers in Nigeria.

Through this partnership, AMDON members are introduced to a platform that combines technology and data to create a single marketplace for car sales, car loans and repairs in Nigeria.

This collaboration offers members of AMDON the opportunity to drive more sales by taking advantage of the online marketplace which increases the visibility of their inventory to potential car buyers across Nigeria.

With the solution, car buyers not only have access to select from a large pool of cars, they also get access to multiple car loan offers from finance partners on the Autocheck platform thus further driving ease of purchase and auto finical penetration in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Autocheck, Etop Ikpe said: ‘‘this increase in automotive commerce has cascading benefits all along the value chain with one of the major job opportunities as we see more dealers empowerment and liquidity in the ecosystem.

‘‘In addition to this, this partnership introduces a standardized inspection and rating system for cars thus enhancing customer trust in completing the vehicle purchase process.

READ ALSO:

‘‘Dealers can also continuously take advantages of diverse training programs on lead management, digital marketing, car loan application process and other advantaged technologies to run their business.’’

For Ikpe, we are incredibly delighted to partner with AMDN and we are truly grateful for the relentless ‘and incredible work that they have done in the automotive sector.

‘‘The automotive sector is a highly traditional sector but AMDON with this move is wholesomely adopting technology and preparing itself for the future.

‘‘Our mantra is Partner Prosperity and partnering with AMDON allows us to drive this mantra at scale across all registered dealers in Nigeria.

‘‘With this partnership, we expand the ecosystem available for sales for all dealers while also doing our part to reduce the fragmentation in the ecosystem as we bring finance partners and dealers together to provide consumer credible and drive automotive commerce.’’

In his remarks, the chairman of AMDON, Prince Adedoyin, said the partnership between Autochek and AMDO was timely and beneficial because it gives his members the opportunity to expand their business by leveraging on the digital solutions and technology, provided by Autocheck.

‘‘We have come together to collectively enhance, promote, protect and foster partner prosperity for AMDON members and the creation of more jobs in the auto industry as a whole.

‘‘In addition to this, we are also providing value added services for customers as they can now access car loans through the Autochek platform to purchase cars.’’

The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (ADON) is the umbrella body of representative of all registered professionals of Auto Dealers in Nigeria.

According to Adedoyin, AMDON is already collaborating with the Nigerian Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), and other relevant agencies to further drive growth and structured in the Auto industry.

Highlight of the event was signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Autocheck and the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON).