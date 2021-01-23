Attack on farmers: We are investigating — Ogun govt

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Ogun State government on Saturday has assured all residents of the State of adequate protection of their lives and property anywhere they live within the State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State Governor, Kunle Somorin, who gave the assurance while reacting to a report that some soldiers from the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta in a chat with Vanguard in Abeokuta.

It was gathered that the soldiers escorted some Fulani herders to some communities in Yewa South local government, to destroy their farmlands and as well as molested the farmers.

“soldiers, numbering 10 escorted some herdsmen on a mission to intimidate the villagers after they resisted an attempt by the herders to graze their cattle in the community after alleged repeated attacks and killing of farmers who dared protest the destruction of their farms”.

“The herdsmen, who had departed the village after their continued presence was rejected by the villagers, suddenly resurfaced at about 2 pm on December 19, 2020, with a handful of soldiers from the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta”.

The soldiers headed straight to the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Chief Olaleye Adigun, calling out the villagers and warning them against preventing the evicted herdsmen from returning to the village”.

Somorin said the government is investigating the matter, assuring that anybody found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.

He said the state government would not fold its hands and watch anybody turning the state to a war zone

He urged all the residents of the State, especially those living in the said community not to take the law into their hands, assuring that the situation is under investigation.

“We are not shying away from our responsibilities to protect lives and property, We will take decisive steps to deal with criminal elements that may want to puncture the peace and security enjoyed by the residents.

