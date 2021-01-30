APC Registration Exercise: Omo-Agege, Emerhor mobilise members in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor have joined forces to mobilise party members and Deltans to register with the All Progressives Congress, APC, following the revalidation and registration exercise ordered by the national leadership of the party nationwide.

The registration which will commence Tuesday, February 2nd 2021, has unlike before, awaken the party as leaders and major stakeholders are set to take advantage of the exercise to boost the membership strength of the party.

Separate statements issued on behalf of both leaders of the party in the state-directed members their supporters to come out en-mass, mobilize and support the exercise to ensure its success in the State.

Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor in a statement, said the Deputy Senate President, DSP has approved the structure for the registration process, adding that all appointee of the DSP, is to mobilise Deltans at the unit and ward level for the registration exercise.

Igbuzor in the statement said: “As you all are aware, the registration and revalidation of APC members across the country will start on 2nd February 2021. The target is to ensure that at the end of the process; at least 400 persons are registered per unit across the country. You are all expected to work with other stakeholders in the party to achieve this target.

“DSP aides are expected to cover all parts of the state and ensure that all the units under their Local Government Areas are covered”.

Also, the State Coordinator of Emerhor Political Family, EPF, Chief Alfred Oloko in a statement told a member of the group to come out en mass and work with the State Registration Committee empanelled by the APC National Caretaker Committee to undertake the registration process in each state.

Olokor said; “the responsibility of key stakeholders in each state is to work with the Committee and mobilise party members and people to massively register in order to make the exercise a huge success.

“The registration exercise is anticipated to be open to all and is not expected to be fictionalised. In fact, it is in the best interest of the party that as many Deltans as possible are registered as members of the APC.

“The EPF’s major responsibility is to participate in mobilizing Deltans to massively register for APC. In this role, we are to cooperate and work with other groups or persons who are also involved in the mobilization of people for the exercise.

“At the units and ward levels where the exercise is most crucial, the expectation is for leaders of all tendencies to work in unison to encourage massive registration of old and new members.

“We use this opportunity to acknowledge the DSP’s efforts in this regard and encourage cooperation between us and all such efforts in the state”.

