Akwa Ibom seeks first-class graduates to teach in secondary schools

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

The board of State Secondary Education Board (SSEB) has stated that it would give preference to first-class graduates in the ongoing recruitment of 1000 teachers to teach in Secondary schools in the state.

Chairman of the board, Ekaette Ebong Okon, dropped the hints while interacting with Vanguard, flanked by members of the board, saying that the first-class graduates were the right calibre of people the board was looking for.

Okon, a former lawmaker who represented Itu State Constituency at the State Legislature, assured that the exercise would be transparent so that the best brains would be employed for the schools.

She noted that the teachers would be sent to areas with needs and advised those with intent is to teach in urban areas to jettison such idea.

She said, “The exercise will be transparent and it is for every Akwa Ibomite that meets the requirements as advertised. It’s supposed to be graduates of education, first degree and masters in education will be on first line charge people.

“Those graduates, first degree must have 2.1 minimum qualifications or a 2.2. The added advantage will be those who have first class.

“You know if you have first class in school, you are a top-class person. So you cannot be treated the same way with somebody with two-two.

“We will take you first and interview you because we have been looking for you because you are the material. Then we go to two-one and two-two.

“Graduates who are not of education is also stated properly. And if you meet the criteria, you are asked to apply and after that, we have our own process.

“We have already started in the form that if you have made up your mind to be in the urban centre, you are not part of the people we are looking for.

“We are looking for teachers who are going to impact children wherever they are. We do not want teachers who will tell us that they want to teach on the urban centre.

“It is a State Secondary Education Board that knows where to send the teachers. So the applicants would not determine where we send them to. “

She, however, commended Udom Emmanuel for giving the board the nod to employ the teachers, adding that the, if numbers were not enough the board, would seek for another approval.

“His Excellency is an education-friendly governor. He will look at the statistics and financial involvement. Don’t forget that it is not only education. There are other compelling needs. Honestly, we want to thank the state government for listening and approving these 1000 for us. It is just a start.”

Okon affirmed that there was no infighting among members of the board, as she was “very comfortable working with them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

