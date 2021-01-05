Again, Samsung Heavy Industries’ JV gets ISO Certifications

Kindly Share This Story:

Barely two years after SHI-MCI FZE fabrication and integration yard, a joint venture company of Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN), was certified as International Standards Organisation (ISO) 9001:2015 and ISO 29001:2010 compliant, the company has obtained ISO14001:2015 and ISO45001:2018 certifications.

SHI-MCI yard located in Lagos had grabbed global attention in the offshore oil industry when it successfully hosted the Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit, the world’s largest FPSO, which was fabricated and integrated at the facility.

The latest certifications will boost the company’s chances of securing more jobs and carrying out the highest quality and reliable works for the oil and gas industry.

Commenting on the latest certifications, the Senior Health Safety and Environment Manager of SHI-MCI, Mr. Bala Adjuya, said the certifications were in line with SHI’s tradition of maintaining excellence in global operations.

He disclosed that SHI-MCI FZE applied to be assessed and certified to these ISO Standards to ensure that its operations in Nigeria are aligned with the global best practices, which the shipbuilding giant is noted for.

“The certifications will ensure that procedures are followed as described in documentation; it helps in ensuring that operations are not carried out in ad hoc manner but in a systematic and organised way to conform with the improved systems and procedures that our parent company in Korea is known for.

“This will strengthen and sustain the confidence that Shell, Chevron, Agip, ExxonMobil and other international oil companies have in our operations as our clients or potential clients because they know that our processes meet international requirements.

“This is because in prequalifying documents for new jobs they ask if their contractors are certified to these standards. Achieving ISO Certifications puts SHI-MCI in better standing because clients and potential clients will have better confidence and assurance that SHI-MCI FZE is certified to these same standards that are recognised worldwide and to the standard of the parent company in Korea,” he explained.

Samsung Heavy Industries invested over 270million dollars to construct SHI-MCI FZE, the only FPSO fabrication and integration yard in Africa. The yard had earlier established itself internationally by securing best-in-class 9001:2015 and ISO 29001:2010 certifications.

The certifications allow the yard to service customers who require works of the highest quality. The certification application processes are rigorous and a sign of Samsung Heavy Industries’ long-term commitment to further building up the ability of local operations to bid on international work.

The potential international business opportunities will ensure significant benefits to small and medium-sized Nigerian enterprises through local content rules, as well as the broader West African region.

The fabrication and integration yard’s quality management systems were certified as ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 29001:2010 compliant in December 2018.

In addition, the yard’s security had also been awarded International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) certification.

“Securing these certifications was time-consuming, complex and required significant preparation. The achievements reflect the determination of our staff to prove the world class quality of the SHI-MCI FZE fabrication and integration yard. Samsung Heavy Industries is in it for the long run and will continue to invest in Nigeria’s success,” the General Assistant Manager of SHI-MCI FZE, Ekanem Sunday Ekanem, had reportedly said.

Kindly Share This Story: