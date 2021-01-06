Accra Technology Institute scoops Ghana awards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Julie Umeh

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) has scooped three top awards at the just-concluded 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards in Accra.

The three awards are the Most Outstanding Institution in COVID-19 Times Award, the Best Technology University Award and the Best Educator of the Year Award, which was given to the President of AIT.

AIT, established in 2009, is home to thousands of Nigerians and other West African students.

With the recent award, the institution has now won the Best Technology University for the fourth year running.

That award was put to test when COVID-19 set in, but the university said coming out with excellence has demonstrated its depth in deploying technologies and systems to ensure uninterrupted academic activities irrespective of whatever challenges.

Registrar and Chief Administrator of AIT, Mr. Dominic Osei-Boakye, while receiving the awards, on behalf of the university, said since inception the institution has extensively deployed cutting-edge edutech systems to support teaching and learning in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

He said: “As the only university in Ghana operating both campus-based and open university systems, AIT is one of the few universities in the sub-region to easily and seamlessly roll-over all its academic program delivery and operations online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, campus-based face-to-face teaching and learning had zero impact on the operations of the university.

“This success among many others is what accounted for the award for the Most Outstanding Institution in Covid-19 times.

“The AIT success story cannot be told without mentioning the creativity, strong leadership, and direction from their able President, Professor Clement Dzidonu.

“The award-winning Professor has, through AIT, transformed educational delivery in the country using technology. It is little wonder then that he deservedly won the Best Educator of The Year Award.”

Boakye expressed appreciation to the organisers for recognising AIT’s achievements as a leading technological university providing quality tertiary education in Ghana.

