Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

ABU Zaria denies having fake certificate syndicate

On 8:24 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
Students, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna.

…accuses US based on line media of witch hunt

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, North-west Nigeria has denied shielding a fake certificate syndicate, insisting that the reputation and integrity of all its certificates are highly protected.
Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the university, Malam Auwal Umar, in a statement issued to Vanguard on Friday night ,said the ABU was of .the belief that a running story by the US based online media  was in bad taste as no attempt was made to contact the institution for its own comments before publishing a story that one Shafa’atu Abdullahi was issued an ABU certificate, when actually she was withdrawn.
According to Malam Umar,” the attention of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria has been drawn to another one- sided news item published again ……that “ABU Management Shields Fake Certificate Syndicate ,Sends False Records to NYSC.”

READ ALSO: Alleged certificate forgery: APC, Obaseki, others to adopt final arguments January 7

“This was a follow -up to a one -sided story the online media first published a month ago that a syndicate in the university had been issuing fake degree certificates to fraudulent students, an allegation that the institution had since dismissed as untrue.”
“The university reiterates that the person ,(Shafa’atu  Abdullahi- U 15PY 2014)purported to have been issued a certificate is actually a withdrawn student .It should be noted that Ahmadu Bello University does not ignore such a weighty allegation in line with ensuring that its very high reputation and the highly respected integrity of its certificates are protected,” he said,
He explained that ABU’s Career Office, a unit responsible for students’ mobilization for the NYSC scheme, had  confirmed that Shafa’atu Abdullahi was not mobilized for the one- year mandatory National Youth Service as claimed by the online media.
Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!