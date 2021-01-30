Abia govt tackles insecurity with road repair

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the penchant for criminals to take advantage of bad spots in Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given the Ministry of Works a seven-day ultimatum to fix such areas.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed sadness with the rise in crimes in such spots, one of which is Akara Junction in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state, noting the spike in attacks on POS vendors in Aba.

He said: “I frown seriously at this turn of events and have charged the law enforcement agencies to dominate all affected spaces around Isuikwuato axis.

“On that note, I am relieved by the reassurances of the law enforcement agencies to me that they will apprehend the culprits and ensure the concerned localities are rid of crime.

“As a measure to remove the factors enabling crime in Isuikwuato, the Ministry of Works has been ordered to repair the failed portions of that federal road within seven days even as we are determined to emplace a permanent checkpoint around the notorious spot.

“On Aba, we are determined and have put machinery in motion to arrest, within 10 days, the few criminals who operate on tricycles.

“However, for these measures being put in place to have the desired results, I urge all stakeholders including traditional rulers, vigilante groups, POS operators and the general public to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies, with whom we had a security meeting to review the situation, in releasing actionable information about suspected characters within our state.

“With the mode of operation of these criminals, it becomes imperative now as always for the leadership of Keke operators to purge themselves of criminal elements or face dire consequences.

“Abia has to remain the most peaceful state in Nigeria. Another Security Council meeting of the state will hold within 14 days to review the progress on all fronts.”

