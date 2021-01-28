Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon— LAGOS

CONVENER of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Thursday, expressed optimism that the membership registration/revalidation exercise embarked upon by the All Progressives Congress, APC, will curb intra-party rigging and put the party on a solid footing ahead of 2023 general elections.

Adediran, who is also known as Jandor, who spoke at the press conference, said the registration exercise will boost the membership base of the party ahead of the next general elections.

His words: “Most of the party membership register you see in Lagos is manipulated. What you have on most of the registers are fictitious names that will enable them to impose any candidate of his choice.

“And you dare not challenge them because they hold the ace. For instance, how do you explain what happened in Lagos in 2019 general elections?

READ ALSO:

“During the primaries, our presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari scored 1.9m votes and our gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu scored 970 thousand votes. If you add it with Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s 72,000, it’s over 1m votes.

“But during the election, Governor Sanwo-Olu who scored 970,000 during the primary, managed to get 739 votes. Where are the leftovers of the over 1m votes put together during the primary?

“What did President Buhari score? It’s a far cry from the 1.9m votes we declared for him during the primary. Are we now saying that our party members didn’t vote for us? And here we are talking of General election that involves everyone.”

Besides, APC membership registration, speaking on the Lagos4Lagos readiness to join in rebuilding the APC in the state, he said: “The most important for the Lagos4Lagos movement is to take back Lagos and returns it to the Lagosians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: