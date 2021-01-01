2021, year of economic recovery, transformation for Nigeria- Abiru assures

Kindly Share This Story:

Vows to keep campaign promises

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Despite ravaging COVID-19 challenges, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East District has expressed optimism that Year 2021 will be the beginning of economic recovery and transformation in Nigeria.

Abiru however said, inspite of all its low moments, residents and Nigerians in general still have every cause to appreciate God for all the events of Year 2020.

The senator made the remarks in his new year’s message, o bFriday, titled: “Welcome to Year 2021.”

The message read in part: “Year 2020 has finally folded into the armpits of history. It was possibly the most challenging year in our recent history as a federation given the outbreak of COVID-19 that plunged our economy into a recession and the eruption of EndSARS protests that called for a more accountable, transparent and citizen-focused policing structure.

“For us in Lagos East, Year 2020 will remain unforgettable for two major reasons. First, we lost notably Senator Adebayo Osinowo, Chief Lanre Rasaq and Tunde Braimoh at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“May God Almighty continue to comfort and uphold their families. Secondly, we held our bye-elections in which we recorded a 87.19 per cent landslide in the senatorial contest and 82.61 per cent in the state legislative race with your support.

“Despite all its low moments, Dear Compatriots, we have cause to appreciate God for all the events of Year 2020.

“We are alive, hale and healthy to witness the New Year amid hope and optimism. For this reason alone, I rejoice with you all, believing that Year 2021 will, by the grace of God be the beginning of our economic recovery and transformation.

“As we step into the New Year amid great expectations, let me first assure that I shall, by God’s grace keep and fulfill the promises made during our electioneering campaigns.

“As the Federal Government pursues the implementation of its economic recovery plan and the Government of Lagos State rolls out different initiatives to improve the quality of life in the state, I will

Join hands with my colleagues to provide necessary legislative support required towards repositioning our economy in the New Year.”

Abiru added that plans have been concluded in the first quarter of this year to formally inaugurate an Endowment Fund, a personal empowerment initiative set up for the indigent brilliant students, the aged, the youths and the vulnerable, including persons with special needs.

The fund, he said would complement the efforts of the federal and state governments in the areas of skill acquisition and capacity development.

“Welcome to Year 2021. It shall bring us expected and happy ends by the grace of Almighty Allah.”

