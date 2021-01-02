2 men in court over alleged self-kidnapping

Kindly Share This Story:

Two men, Adeweye Adelusi (20) and Agboola Damilola (23), were on Wednesday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged self-kidnapping.

The defendants, who have no fixed address, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:30p.m. at Iloda Camp, off Ifaki-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendants conspired and kidnapped themselves, in contravention of Sections 5 and 4 of the Kidnap and Terrorism Law of Ekiti State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the first and second defendants, Mr Abiola Gboyega and Mr Michael Ogunsakin, prayed the court to grant their clients bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

After the arraignment, the prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present witnesses.

The court consequently adjourned the case until Feb. 11 for substantive hearing. (NAN)

