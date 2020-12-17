Yuletide: Peace Mass Transit advises drivers on Speed Limit Device

Kindly Share This Story:

Peace Mass Transit Limited has undertaken a certification exercise to confirm that all vehicles in its fleet have functional speed limiting devices.

The device, also conventionally referred to as “governors”, are in-built in all PMT buses from the point of assembly of the vehicles.

Industry and national regulatory standards limit the speed of minibuses to 100 kilometres per hour.

Also read:

PMT engineers regularly inspect vehicles to ensure this facility is functional as long as they remain serviceable.

Executive Director in charge of Maintenance, Francis Ikechukwu, underscored the importance of keeping the speed limiters working all the time, as part of the general maintenance routine of his team.

” We regularly check them to ensure they are in place and working optimally”, he said.

” It is not for the yuletide alone; we do this routinely because it is at the heart safety on the highway which we commit to”, he added.

“It is necessary to reconfirm the situation because someone could tamper with it for lack of knowledge during maintenance out of the workshop, or out of mischief; so we don’t take chances”.

The Executive Director urged PMT drivers to be vigilant and exercise utmost care this season and always, to guarantee the safety of passengers and vehicles entrusted in their care.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: