Xmas: NGO fetes widows amidst COVD-19

Kindly Share This Story:

…gives out one meal to families in Yaba LCDA

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

More than 100 widows were given relief packages to celebrate Christmas in a way to put a smile on the faces of widows living in Yaba local government area of Lagos.

The relief package including rice, beans, spaghetti, groundnut oil, cash gift among others as part of an effort to alleviate poverty.

Giving the relief materials, a non-governmental organisation, Centre for Gender Economic Initiative, CGE Africa, in partnership with Yaba Local Council Development Area, LCDA, disclosed that the relief package included a day meal for widows and their families to celebrate Christmas season.

In his welcome address, the Executive Chairman, Yaba LCDA, Mr Kayode Omiyale commended the effort of the organisation for giving out relief packages to elderly women.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Olanrewaju Ilori, he explained that, most elderly women were majorly traumatised during the coronavirus pandemic adding that the challenges encountered were unimaginable.

Also read:

According to him, “Most of the windows are helpless and they need to be encouraged in the society”, he said.

Speaking on the project, Uchenna Idoko, Executive Director, Centre for Gender Economic Initiative, CGE Africa, stated that the COVID-19 grant was given by the Actionaid as an intervention for the elderly women.

The project tagged Psycho-Socio support circle, PSC, for elderly women survivors in COVID-19 era, the event in partnership with Yaba LCDA, according to her, was unique as most aged women will be catered for during the festive period.

Idoko maintained that women who had suffered severe neglect in society will be helped with special therapy. With a special focus on promoting socio-economic inclusion of elderly women through well-being parties.

“This is totally different and our hope is that it will bring relief to women as well as their families in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is timely as most of the beneficiaries will have food to eat. Prices of food are high in the market and my hope is that the package will go a long way as a one-off meal for their families.

“Apart from the gift items, we had women who were able to speak out on the abuses they have been going through”, he said

One of the beneficiaries, Ayoka Adekaun, appreciated the gesture saying that it will be a celebration for her family during the festive period.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: