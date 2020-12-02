WAFU U-20: Dare charges Flying Eagles to win competition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged the Flying Eagles to make Nigeria proud by winning the WAFU U-20 competition in the Benin Republic.

Dare gave the charge on Wednesday when he paid a visit to the team’s training camp in Abuja.

The minister urged the team to display the Nigerian spirit of resilience and determination to win the tournament which starts on Saturday in Cotonou.

“The Flying Eagles have always made us proud, go there and make Nigerians proud.

“We believe you are young, talented and determined. Your coaches have impacted much on you, go there and come back victorious,” he said.

Coach of the team, Ladan Bosso, assured that the team was ready to do the nation proud in spite of being in a tough group.

NAN reports that the team is expected to depart for the competition on Friday via Lagos to Cotonou. Nigeria is drawn in Group B alongside Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Junior Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria plays her first match against Cote d’ Ivoire on Sunday.

The WAFU Zone B Cup in Benin Republic serves as qualifiers for the 2021 U-20 AFCON in Mauritania, where the U20 World Cup tickets will be decided.

