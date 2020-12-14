Vanguard Logo

US removes Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

The US has officially removed Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terror, according to its embassy in Khartoum.

“The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register,” the US embassy said on Facebook.

US President Donald Trump had in October said Sudan will come off the list after it pays compensation of $335m (£259m)to victims and families of al-Qaeda’s 1998 bombing of US embassies in Africa.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had responded by saying the funds had been transferred.

Sudan was listed in 1993 when al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden lived there as a guest of the government. It was along with Iran, North Korea and Syria.

