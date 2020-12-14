Thugs disrupt Northern Groups’ security summit in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Thugs wielding dangerous weapons invaded the Arewa House Kaduna on Monday, where they ran after officials of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, who were there for a security summit.

Abdulaziz Suleiman, spokesman of the CNG, in a statement, explained that even security guards had to run for their lives.

According to him, “We regret to announce that armed thugs numbering hundreds were unleashed on the Arewa House venue of the security summit hosted by the Coalition of Northern Groups on Monday, December 14.”

“The Summit aimed to discuss ways to achieve synergy between communities and government security and design a uniform approach to the current security situation in the North.”

“Participants at the meeting included retired military officers, Retired Police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, various women, youth and trade associations.”

The CNG said just as the meeting was kicking off, ” sponsored armed thugs stormed the auditorium after subduing the civil guards at the gate.”

“The overturned tables shattered glasses, attacked the guests and officials, wounding several people and smashing vehicles parked in the premises.”

“It is disturbing that a battalion of armed thugs can stroll free across the streets of central Kaduna wielding dangerous weapons without the intervention of the security. Security only arrived hours after the thugs had left.”

“It is quite obvious now that some powerful forces are benefiting from the current security situation and would do everything for it to continue.”

“We are now all the more committed to ensuring the safety and security of the North and its people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: