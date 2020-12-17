Terror attacks: Reps seek unity among security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, urged the National Security Adviser (NSA) to ensure synergy among security agencies in the country for effective tackling of insecurity.

The House reached the resolution after adopting a motion, entitled, ‘Need to Address the Lack of Synergy and Unhealthy Rivalry among Security Agencies in Nigeria,’ sponsored by Rep. Abbas Adigun.

Moving the motion, Adigun noted that the violent conflicts among security operatives that have over the years become a recurrent decimal in inter-agencies relations in Nigeria.

Also read:

He said for more than two decades, hardly did a year without recording violent clashes between security operatives particularly between personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

He expressed concerns that security operatives rather than explore avenues of collaboration in security provision, capacity building and sharing intelligence reports, have over the years been engulfed in unhealthy rivalries.

He noted that without synergy and effective collaboration among security agencies, the security challenges in the country will remain unabated.

According to him, ”The inter-agency feuds in Nigeria have exposed the country and her citizenry to perpetual threats and insecurity. worried that intra-agency discipline and inter-agency es-pirit de corps appear to be on the decline and this could be detrimental to the security of the country.

He also expressed worries, “that recent events in the country, particularly in Taraba, Kaduna and Ebonyi States where soldiers and the police where engaged in clashes is a pointer to the fact that there are still traces of disharmony, lack of cooperation and synergy in operation and information management among security agencies”.

Besides, the House also adopted a motion, sponsored by Rep. Chinedu Ogah, resolving to investigate the extra-judicial killings of Mr Ebere Nwogha and Mr Alika Izuchukwu Israel by some men of the Nigeria Police attached to the igbukwu Police Station, Aguta L.G.A, Anambra State.

The House also mandated the Inspector-General of Police to dispatch a delegation of the Nigeria Police for condolence visits to the families of the deceased and some compensation for them.

It further directed that the IG should ensure that police officer who pulled the trigger and any other one who is an accomplice to the killings are prosecuted and brought to justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: