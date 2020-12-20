Tension in Ughelli as planned #EndSARS phase II protest holds Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Apprehension has enveloped Ughelli metropolis in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State over a planned 2nd wave of #EndSARS protest slated for today (Monday).

The protest according to a rights activists in the state, Comrade Joe Israel, is in response to the re-arrest of the videographer, Mr Nicholas Makolomi, who shot the October viral video alleging the killing of one Joshua by a team of police operatives in Ughelli.

The protesters while vowing to cripple all forms of commercial activities in Ughelli, also cautioned the police particularly the Inspector General of Police to exercise restrain in the matter by not “disrupting the peace in Delta State” in the aftermath of the protest.

Condemning the arrest of Nicholas, Comrade Isreal said: “I want to condemn in the strongest terms, the rearrest of Nicholas by the Inspector General of Police and call for his immediate release as the peace enjoyed in Delta state should not be jeopardised.

“Personally, I would discourage any protest in the state due to the high level of insecurity. However, the government shouldn’t be negotiating with us on one hand and carrying out a vendetta in another vein.

“The IG should not in anyway disrupt this peace which is being managed by the State government and the Delta state police command as the Monday protest builds. I call on the state governor and all stakeholders to ensure the unconditional release of Nicholas.”

Speaking to Vanguard on the planned protest, a security source at the Police Area Command, Ughelli, hinted that policemen in the two police divisions in Ughelli have already been placed on high alert in readiness for any eventuality that might arise during the protest.

