SPCC Aghalokpe set for 70th anniversary

Saint Peter Claver’s College, (SPCC) Aghalokpe will begin its 70th Anniversary on April 9, 2021.

The Chairman of the 70th Anniversary Organizing Committee, Chief Kingsley Omokri made this known in a statement on Thursday in Aghalokpe.

According to Omokri “the 70th anniversary will also incorporate other events like commissioning of renovated projects by Old Students, lectures and launching of a book titled SPCC Aghalokpe, ‘The Hidden Pearl of the Ethiope’.

‘’The Anniversary kicks off with a mass at the College Chapel, continuing on the same day with an inspection of college premises, distribution of free 70th Anniversary crested books to students of SPCC Aghalokpe and pupils of SPCC Aghalokpe Nursery and Primary School, free medicals for the natives of Aghalokpe and neighbouring villages of Aragba, Oviri, Ekpan, Okpara Waterside, and Igun and a novelty football match between Old Boys Association of SPCC and Old Students of Urhobo College, Effurun.

‘’The anniversary will end with a thanksgiving mass at the College Chapel, SPCC Aghalokpe on Sunday, April 11, 2021″.

SPCC was founded in 1950 as the fourth secondary school in Warri Province (later renamed Delta Province in 1952), St Peter Claver’s College was the first secondary school in Sapele, later moved from Sapele to Aghalokpe in 1953.

Its proprietor, His Lordship P. J. Kelly, Catholic Bishop of Benin Diocese which included Warri/Delta Province during British Colonial times, envisaged St Peter Claver’s College as the equivalent of St Patrick’s College, Asaba, for the Catholic Community in Warri Province.

