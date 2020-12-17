Sole Administrator for NDDC: Dictatorship at work – PGF Pioneer DG

Kindly Share This Story:

The pioneer Director General of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Osaro Onaiwu has condemned the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Onaiwu described the development as an aberration, adding that such development will give room for few persons to manipulate the commission.

Calling on the governors of the Niger Delta Region to take a position on this development, the PDP pioneer DG said that this is the time to put in place a governing board for the commission in line with the NDDC Act.

He further urged the governors to take action, as keeping quiet is not the solution to this bareface aberration.

He insisted that the appointment of a sole administrator is not for the interest of the region, adding that the Governing Board of the NDDC must be constituted to give the Commission a sense of direction.

Onaiwu noted that the reason why the Commission was established in the first place is defeated if the representative Governing Board of the 9 constituent states is not put in place in line with the NDDC Act, insisting that the people from the region, who are supposed to benefit from the establishment are not enjoying that because of lack of accountability.

He said: “This development should be properly looked into because appointing a sole administrator is dictorship in action.

“This is the time the governors from this region should take a position because this bareface aberration should not be allowed to continue.

Appointing a sole administrator is depriving the people a good representation as the appointee will not work for the interest of the people.”

