Reno Omokri offers Garba Shehu $20,000 to spend a night in Koshobe, Borno; Shehu says no

*Garba rejects challenge, gives reason

Former presidential aide under Goodluck Jonathan’s led administration, Reno Omokri on Wednesday challenged Buhari’s presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu to spend a night in Koshebe Borno State or Kware in Sokoto State without security and receive a monetary gift of $20,000 from him.

Reno had made the challenge following a statement by Garba Shehu that President Muhammadu Buhari had made Nigeria safer than it was before.

In his Tweet, Reno said “Garba Shehu said General @MBuhari has made Nigeria safer. I vow to pay @GarShehu $20000 if he will spend a night without security in Koshobe, or Kware, verified by an independent journalist. I will give the funds to

@DeleMomodu when Garba accepts to go”

Garba Shehu said General @MBuhari has made Nigeria safer. I vow to pay @GarShehu $20000 if he will spend a night without security in Koshobe, or Kware, verified by an independent journalist. I will give the funds to @DeleMomodu when Garba accepts to go Retweet so Garba sees this — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 23, 2020

Responding to Reno’s challenge, Garba Shehu rejected it, saying “If this is the money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram, I won’t touch it with a long. Please keep “your USD20000”.

If this is the money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram, I won’t touch it with a long. Please keep “your USD20000”. https://t.co/zn4NC24L9X — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 23, 2020

Dele Momodu who was involved also reacted saying “As your umpire, I suggest our Brother @GarShehu takes up the challenge gratis as an avowed disciple of @MBuhari and call the bluff of @renoomokri and I will declare the winner asap…”

As your umpire, I suggest our Brother @GarShehu takes up the challenge gratis as an avowed disciple of @MBuhari and call the bluff of @renoomokri and I will declare the winner asap… https://t.co/DQ3kJwNwGy — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) December 23, 2020

Insecurity has been a major threat to Nigeria as Boko Haram has killed more than 30,000 people since 2009 and continues to stage regular attacks across Borno and other parts of the country. Millions have been forced from their homes. The violence didn’t stop after Buhari declared the group “technically defeated.”

The Koshebe village where Reno challenged Shehu who said president Buhari has made Nigeria safer to spend a night without security saw a massacre that took place on 28 November 2020 when as many as 110 civilians and peasant farmers were killed and six were wounded as they worked in rice fields.

In a recent attack, over 300 students were kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina state, the home of President Muhammadu Buhari but were later released after a negotiation between the state government and the kidnappers.

