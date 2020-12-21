Queenie set to drop Ginger Me

Kindly Share This Story:

Fasting rising Nigerian music star, Eboh Ozioma Goodnews better known as Queenie has announced plans to drop her latest musical project, Ginger Me.

Queenie who started doing music since 2017 but never went to studio for recording until 2020 have other songs out there

“I just dropped my new single titled Fine Boy, now I am ready to release another banger, Ginger Me. I am still working on my album release. I have not released any album yet as I am an unsigned artist who is trying to help her career by herself. I’m also also planing to shoot my first official music video this December,” she stated.

Queenie, also bemoaned the major challenges she faces as a greenhorn in the Entertainment industry.

According to the songstress, “Finding it hard to put your hard work out there for people to listen to and to be able to get to the right people to help you out the music out to be heard. It’s always nothing comes for free getting good studio for recording and professional producers.”

Queenie looks up so many Nigerian and Ghanaian music stars for collaborations but sees Tiwa Savage as her role model.

“There are so many musicians from Africa especially Nigeria And Ghana that are doing really well across the world and they inspired me and I’m down to work with so many in future. However, Tiwa Savage is my Role model,” she hinted.

For her plans for the rest part of the year, Queenie has a lot in her basket for her fans.

She says, “To make myself known to the scene, to release my next music title Fine Boy, Ginger Me and to shoot videos and be able to introduce myself to my people and my fans. I just want to say expect so much to come from me by 2020.”

