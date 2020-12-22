Pro-Buhari group chides Secondus over call for Buhari’s resignation 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

South-East political pressure group, the Zikist-Buharist Movement, ZBM, has reprimanded the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the high spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The group said it was in league with the frustration over insecurity in the country, but that Secondus and his party recall when PDP’s rule simulated the material conditions that unleashed insecurity on Nigerians.

In a statement in Enugu, the group’s Chairman, Stanley Ohajuruka and Secretary, Godwin Onwusi, respectively noted that President Buhari was concerned over the insecurity in the country, which the more reason he admitted that much more work needs to be done to fix the security challenges.

Commending President Buhari’s frankness on the insecurity situation in the country, the group said that Buhari’s statement was an uncommon candour, frankness and openness for admitting that the service Chiefs have serially failed the country.

According to the group, the President by his statement has captured the pain and anguish of countrymen.

The statement reads in part: “ZBM shares the agony of Nigerians over the compounded security challenges and the trust deficit arising therefrom, however, Mr President’s statement to us recognized the import of his mandate and the responsibility of the Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) to secure our dear country from unprecedented insurgency, unbridled armed robbery, untoward kidnapping and crass banditry.

“For those who call for Mr President’s resignation and impeachment, especially the PDP, ZBM appreciates their frustration, worries and genuine concern over unbridled insecurity in the land. Their frustration is understandable. However, they should note that Mr President is as concerned and that is why he admitted he has much more work to fix our security challenges. We know he is deploying new technologies.

“The PDP should please in all sincerity cast their mind back, on how over a decade ago, the insecurity torrential rain started falling via planlessness and squandermania of the 16 years misrule of the PDP. How our physical and social infrastructure was underfunded in the midst of unprecedented oil revenue. This is the foundation of the decayed infrastructure, hence infamous Nigeria’s crown of World Poverty Capital.” he said

Vanguard News Nigeria

