Personnel managers urged to embrace digital transformation

By Elizabeth Osayande

Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, has been advised to embrace digital transformation as part of the new normal in performing their duties as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

The President of CIPM, Mr. Wale Adediran, made the charge at the 41st induction held virtually with the theme “Digital Transformation in Human Capital Management.”

He told the inducted members to keep an open mind to digital transformation in human capital management as the new normal as it calls for much greater responsibility of human resources professionals to change agents across board.

He said: “The year 2020 truly disrupted the totality of our way of life. We all switched very quickly to life in virtual mode, almost overnight as it were.

“We saw education move into the virtual realm, not just at the Institute, but across schools everywhere in the world.

“At the CIPM, we addressed the dilemma of having to continue to deliver our various value propositions to members, albeit via channels compliant with the government’s regulations and NCDC health and safety guidelines.

“On the theme of today’s event, we must all be quite used to the fact now that everything around us has been disrupted and even our economy is filled with so many uncertainties.

“But we must not give up faith on the future. Most of our human process has been digitally disrupted and our dear profession has not been left behind.

“But the good news is that along with disruption comes several opportunities that will help leapfrog us into the future – the next month, year, decade and century.

“We must all remain open to and receptive of change, given change is the only constant.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

