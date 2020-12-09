PAN graduates 36 in Auto Maintenance

Kindly Share This Story:

…to begin 2-shifts vehicle production lines in 6 months

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) has on Wednesday, graduated 36 trainees of its Technical Skills Development Project, TSDP, and Modern Auto Maintenance Techniques, MAMT, ahead of the commencement of the company’s 2 shifts of its vehicle production lines in the next 6 months.

The Acting Managing Director of PAN, Ms. Taiwo Oluleye, spoke at the graduation of 2019/2020 Batch trainees at the PAN Learning Centre, where she assured that the commencement of the two shifts production lines would lead to employment of more skilled manpower.

She said the training was sponsored by Industry Training Fund (ITF) and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), adding that the technical and vocational skills for Nigerian youths was the surest way to tackling threats of unemployment and youths restiveness in Nigeria.

She admonished other agencies of the Federal and state governments to take up similar vocational trainings for youths, so as to reduce unemployment in Nigeria.

PAN Nigeria Limited, she said, would soon contribute its own quota to boost the employment of more graduates of the PAN Learning Centre onto its production line, through its planned Graduate-Trainee scheme.

“In this regard, PAN Learning Centre will continue to give out the best of trainings and skill transfer to enable the trainees begin their own path to self-reliance. In addition to this, very soon, PAN Nigeria Ltd, with onboarding of the new investors and the introduction of the Graduate-Trainee scheme will be able to contribute its own quota to boost the employment of more graduates of PAN Learning Centre onto its production line.

“It is in our plan to commence two shifts of the PAN production line in the next six to eight months. This automatically will lead to more employment of skilled manpower.”

READ ALSO:

Director General of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, said on the occasion that the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, which has led to an increased criminality with varying impacts on Nigeria societies, requires immediate and aggressive solution.

He therefore, called for aggressive action by all stakeholders against unemployment.

Represented by Kaduna Area Manager of ITF, Alhaji Yahaya Mamu,Ari said that, ITF as part of its skills acquisition promotion mandate, has entered into collaborations with various groups and organisations within and outside Nigeria.

“One of such fruitful collaborations is with the umbrella body of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria; the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). This collaboration gave birth to the Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP), which trainees we are graduating today. Among its many objectives, the Project is aimed at promoting the availability of middle level manpower with the appropriate Technical and Vocational Skills for the various sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

The Director-General PAN Learning Centre, Mrs. Elizabeth Olubukola Mordi said, apart from the practical and theoretical training given to the 36 graduates in Auto Mechanics, Mechatronics and body works, they were equally trained in Information Communication Technology and Defensive Driving Skills.

“As we celebrate your achievements today, be reminded that apart from your different trades and areas of specializations, all of you have been adequately equipped with the training on Information Computer Technology and Defensive Driving Skills from the PAN Driving School. This gives us the assurance that not a single one of you will remain jobless after your graduation. You will become great entrepreneurs and employers of labour that we will begin to read great news about in no distance time,” she said.

The graduate trainees have, through their representative, thanked the management of PAN and assured that they would continue to be good ambassadors of the automobile company.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: