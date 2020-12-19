Our Jonathan love story

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Aziken

A sequel to Nigeria’s love story with President Goodluck Jonathan formally commenced in Abuja last Tuesday with the launch of a book titled “Dear President Goodluck Jonathan, An Open Letter.”

Your correspondent has not seen the book or the nature of the letter in the book that was apparently purposely meant to reawaken the love relationship between Nigeria and Jonathan.

The launch in Abuja was a politically framed affair that your correspondent can confirm was masterminded by some of the nation’s most politically savvy operators.

What could have brought some of the country’s most contrasting political operatives like Senator Dino Melaye and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje under the same roof must only have been the work of a sleek political machine.

Even more remarkable was the profuse confessions from some of those who were in the frontline of the opposition to Dr Jonathan in 2015.

Senator Melaye made his formal apologies to Dr Jonathan saying he now knows better after leading the choir that demonized President Jonathan.

Even more remarkable was the verbalization by Ganduje that the emergence of His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi as emir of Kano was purposely to spite Jonathan as president.

That spite started from the time that Sanusi was sacked as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN by Dr. Jonathan on February 20, 2014.

Instead of returning home to Kano or going to Abuja, Sanusi who received the news of his sack while in a meeting in Niamey, Niger Republic, flew over Kano and Abuja to Lagos into the waiting hands of APC operatives.

Four months later, Nigerians would remember how the National Leader of the then new All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu embedded himself in Kano until Sanusi was enthroned as the North’s second most powerful traditional ruler.

The confessions of last Tuesday may suggest that those who were in the front against Jonathan’s second term have now recanted.

Not wholly, actually.

What is happening is that Dr Jonathan has become a pawn in a political power game that transcends across the political divide. Even above and beyond him.

The script conceived by Northerners from within the highest levers of power according to sources within the operation, see Dr Jonathan as the only one that can stabilize the polity after the present divisions characteristic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Given the present circumstances in the country with the North now increasingly troubled despite having all the levers of power in country, there is the belief that only a nationalistic leader can bring the country together. The north with its present troubles in the hands of a northern president believes it is now time for give and take.

That explains the presence of Governor Ganduje at the book launch.

Jonathan is also seen as the only one that can stop the cries by the Igbo for a president of Nigeria from the Southeast.

Your correspondent now understands that after some dithering procrastination during which time the plot was marketed to some of the principalities in the land, that Dr Jonathan may well have now become enchanted into the script.

The former president it was, however, gathered has stuck to his guns that he would not defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The decision not to defect is now causing problems for many including two of the governors closest to him in the Niger Delta.

It would ordinarily have been easier for them (PDP governors) for Dr Jonathan to defect to the APC and process his comeback bid through the party that demonized him out of power with propaganda.

Your correspondent understands that one of the two governors who came to national renown through Dr. Jonathan is now no longer on talking terms with him over the script.

The fact that the governor who not too long ago was seen as a political soulmate of Jonathan and his wife is now opposed to his comeback bid is only reflective of the ephemeral relationships that we have in politics.

Nigerians would be shocked to know that one of the original conceivers of the plot has himself gone to the world beyond underlying the fact that we can only plot but God is above.

Those who can interpret parables should remember the cabal man from the area where power now resides who went on a journey of no return few months after his contemporary in the cabal from the land of Boko Haram went on a similar journey.

Tuesday’s book launch was only conceived to bring together the men scattered in different political camps but joined together by the Jonathan project together.

Many of them are still operating in the background while the originator lies six feet below ground.

However, it is interesting that while the project continues to get strength from several quarters that the people of the Niger Delta seem to be the most opposed to it.

The reason is not far. They see this as another plot by those who have suppressed them all these years to continue to pull the wool over their eyes!

Vanguard News Nigeria

