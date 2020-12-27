Breaking News
Orji Uzor Kalu, Anyaso celebrate Christmas with get-together (photos)

From Left: Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Mrs. Igweche and Chief Alex Igweche; Chairman of Caades Group, Dr. Chima Anyaso; and founder of Sharlotte Group, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, at an end of year get-together in Igbere, Abia State

In celebration of this year’s Christmas holiday, Chief Whip of Nigeria’s Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and former House of Representatives Candidate of the PDP at the last general election, Dr. Chima Anyaso attended a get-together in Igbere, Abia state, alongside other dignitaries among them is Chief Chris Uche (SAN), the founder of Sharlotte Group, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu and Chief Alex Igweche.

