Orji Uzor Kalu, Anyaso celebrate Christmas with get-together (photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

In celebration of this year’s Christmas holiday, Chief Whip of Nigeria’s Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and former House of Representatives Candidate of the PDP at the last general election, Dr. Chima Anyaso attended a get-together in Igbere, Abia state, alongside other dignitaries among them is Chief Chris Uche (SAN), the founder of Sharlotte Group, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu and Chief Alex Igweche.

More photos below…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: