Okowa performs ground-breaking for Eagle’s Height Estate

DELTA State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has said, it was encouraging to see real estate developers investing in the state.

The governor who spoke at the ground-breaking ceremony of Eagle’s Garden Estate, Isele-Azagba.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Housing Development, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Okowa noted that Nigeria was witnessing heavy housing deficit which corporate organisations should complement government’s efforts in providing affordable houses for Nigerians.

He said, “we are happy to see Eagle’s Height Properties coming to Delta State.

“It is a manifestation of the level of security we have in the state and the success story of our administration in providing the enabling environment for investments to thrive.

“We are aware of the huge housing deficit in the country and this investment in real estate development, no doubt, will go a long way in bridging the gap.

“We commend Eagle’s Height for this initiative and urge other corporate organisations and individuals to invest in Delta because they will have quick returns on their investments.

“It is also worthy to state that our communities have seen the need to provide land for investors which is very encouraging as it will accelerate the development of our state,” Okowa said.

Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor, who unveiled the estate, alongside Hon. Charles Emetulu, member representing Ndokwa West Constituency, stated that the legislature will continue to make laws that will encourage investors to come to the state.

He commended Eagle’s Height properties for harnessing the enabling environment to invest in Delta.

Managing Director of Eagle’s Heights Properties, Mabel Mogbolu-Monina, had said the success stories of the organisation in real estate developments in Lagos and other parts of the country spurred them to invest in Delta.

She disclosed that affordable houses would be built in the estate while land would also be made available for prospective developers.

Mogbolu-Monina, stated that their estate at Isele-Azagba has several unique features and commended the host community and the Delta State government for providing the enabling environment for them to carry out their activities.

