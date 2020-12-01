NLPGA: Osinbajo, others to discuss gas as pivotal enabler for economic recovery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is set to lead global industry leaders drawn from the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa at the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) 10th International LPG Conference themed; “LPG: Pivoting Economic Recovery for Households and Industries in Nigeria and Africa”.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the NLPGA, stated: “This year’s conference, which will be hosted virtually due to the mood of the times, and in line with social distancing precaution is scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2020.

“The virtual conference will facilitate interactive discussions among speakers and panellists to achieve the conference’s crucial aim of amplifying the role of the entire LPG value chain to drive sustainable adoption of LPG towards spurring economic growth and improving the well being of households across sub-Saharan Africa.”

“Speakers, confirmed to join the Vice President at the conference include: Keefer Douglas, Director, Midstream Oil and NGLs Research and Consulting, IHS Markit, Washington DC, United States, Samson Muumba, President, Africa LPG Association, Zambia, Olalere Odusote, Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, President, Nigeria Gas Association and Co-Founder, Falcon Corporation Limited, Dayo Adesina, Programme Manager, LPG Expansion Implementation Plan, Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas and Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director, Rainoil, Nkechi Obi, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Techno Oil.

According to NLPGA, others include: Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Felix Ekundayo, Managing Director, Gas Terminalling, Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary/CEO, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Patrick Mgbenwelu, Head Investment Banking Division, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, Femi Fanoiki, Managing Director, LGV Gas, Prince Adebambo Ademiluyi, Managing Director, Quaints Agencies, Engr. (Mrs) Nwaoma Olujie, Group Head LPG, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and Edet Inyang, Technical Director, GasTech.

It stated: “The speakers and panelists will focus on interrogating pertinent industry issues, proffering actionable and significant solutions toward achieving an accelerated Post-COVID 19 economic revival, with gas as a pivotal enabler. The summit’s agenda include keynote addresses and presentations from experts across the LPG value chain; panel sessions led by sector-specific thought leaders addressing an array of conversations.

“Some of the topics to be addressed and presented include, “The Place of Gas in Nigeria’s Accelerated Economic Recovery Plan”, “Harnessing LPG to Drive an African Economic Renaissance”, “Leveraging Gas to Build Lagos 21st Century Economy”, “Unboxing the National LPG Expansion Plan”, and “Strategies and Imperatives for Broadening Market Access for LPG in Africa”.

“The conference panel sessions are designed to address critical issues centred on funding, leveraging opportunities, the adoption and acceptance of LPG as a significant driver towards rebuilding the economy.

“The first session on, “Broadening Market Access, Utilization, Adoption and Acceptance of LPG as Driver of Economic Revival” would be discussed by Group Head LPG, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mrs Nwaoma Olujie, Group Managing Director, Rainoil, Gabriel Ogbechie, Technical Director, GasTech, Edet Inyang, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Techno Oil, Nkechi Obi.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: