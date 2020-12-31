Breaking News
Translate

NiMet predicts 3-day sunny, hazy conditions from Dec 31

On 6:08 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NiMet predicts 3-day sunny, hazy conditions from Dec 31

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted sunny

and hazy conditions over the northern region and North – Central cities throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, dust haze conditions with localised visibility of 3km to 5km are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the South throughout the forecast.

READ ALSO: NABTEB inspects Yabatech’s NSQF training centres

“For Friday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the northern region and North – Central cities within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the South with slight haziness over the cities in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency forcasts sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and North – Central cities on Saturday.

It further furecasts partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

NiMet anticipates coastal cities of the South to be mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

READ ALSO: EFCC secures 865 convictions, receives 10,152 petitions in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!